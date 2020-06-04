Brees’ anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees is being sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Brees made his comments during a Yahoo interview in which he was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games. Brees says he’ll “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States.”

Brees has said he supports people protesting police brutality but that the national anthem is not proper forum for that.

