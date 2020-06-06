Brees addresses President Trump in Instagram Post: “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away”

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(WVLA) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been under the national microscope this week after his comments about NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” but after his comments and the ensuing backlash, the quarterback issued several statements rescinding his position.

On Friday, Brees continued in his theme of supporting protests with an Instagram post addressing President Donald Trump.

