Brees addresses President Trump in Instagram Post: “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away”

(WVLA) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been under the national microscope this week after his comments about NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” but after his comments and the ensuing backlash, the quarterback issued several statements rescinding his position.

On Friday, Brees continued in his theme of supporting protests with an Instagram post addressing President Donald Trump.

To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.

