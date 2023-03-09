BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested and charged with abusing an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old, authorities said.

Farrah Potier, 27, and Allen Sam, 27, both of Breaux Bridge, were each charged with two counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Potier was also charged with possession of marijuana, sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug, violations of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report from administrators at a local elementary school Monday in reference to suspected child abuse regarding an 11-year-old student.

A subsequent welfare check was performed on a 6-year-old sibling who was absent from school, and during the course of the welfare check, deputies also noticed injuries that were inflicted upon the 6-year-old.

Both children were subsequently transported to a local hospital where they received medical treatment for their injuries.

Authorities said that the mother’s boyfriend, Sam, perpetrated the injuries upon the children, and Potier, the mother of the children, failed to seek medical attention for her children.

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, authorities said. Bail details were not released.