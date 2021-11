RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday November 13, Yokohama and RNR Tire Express in Ruston announced the winner of their You’re A Rockstar New Car Giveaway is Kristi Lowery.

Kristi won a brand new 2021 Buick Encore as part of the giveaway which was a promotion created solely for breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Nominations for the contest were received all during the month of October and came in from across five different states.