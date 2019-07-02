BREAKING: Zoo worker attacked by warthog at Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

MONROE, La. (7/2/2019) A woman working at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a warthog.

Officials at the zoo say the 23 year old worker was making her daily rounds when the attack occured. It happened inside an enclosure, and the animal is contained.

Zoo officials say the employee had been working there for 3 1/2 years. They could not say yet if the woman’s injuries are due to a bite or if it was a puncture wound from the warthog’s tusks.

