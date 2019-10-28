UPDATE: All seven Richland Parish escapees have been taken into custody

UPDATE: (12:05 PM) MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that all seven Richland Parish Detention Center escapees have been taken into custody.
ORIGINAL: (11:41 AM) MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a group of escapees from the Richland Parish Detention Center.
Details are limited at this time and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
