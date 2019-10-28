UPDATE: All seven Richland Parish escapees have been taken into custody

UPDATE: (12:05 PM) MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that all seven Richland Parish Detention Center escapees have been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL: (11:41 AM) MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a group of escapees from the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Details are limited at this time and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.