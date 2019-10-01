TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro Rd in front of paper mill closed due to gas leak

WEST MONROE, La. — A gas leak has closed Jonesboro Road in front of Graphic Packaging.

According to Louisiana State Police, the leak is underneath the road near the Sweet Tea restaurant.

Officials with Atmos Energy say the road may be closed for the next four to six hours.

No evacuations have been announced and officials say this is not a hazmat situation.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

