Sterlington Police Department: Sterlington confirms it’s first death from Coronavirus

STERLINGTON, La. (Press Release) Chief Bonner with the Sterlington Police Department has just been informed of the first death from our Town due to Coronavirus 19.

The individual was admitted to hospital on the 17th and passed away on the 22nd.

He did suffer from underlying health issues.

Chief Bonner is asking citizens to stay away from public places as much as possible and to sanitize and wash your hands frequently.

Until further notice the police departments person to person contact will be limited to emergency situations only.

Everything else will be handled via phone.

We will all get through this together, it’s just going to take time and cooperation.

