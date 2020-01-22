Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo involved in vehicle accident in DC

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo was involved in a vehicle accident today in Washington, D.C.

According to the City of Monroe, the accident happened while Mayo was traveling by taxi to visit with Congressman Ralph Abraham when the taxi was hit by another vehicle.

Mayor Mayo was taken to the George Washington Hospital for observation. Officials say his vitals were good but he was suffering neck and shoulder pain.

Mayor Mayo is in Washington, D.C. this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting and Chamber of Commerce lobbying trip.

