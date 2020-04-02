Coronavirus Information

Investigation underway for officer involved shooting in Swartz

UPDATE: Authorities are now saying that the Louisiana State Police are taking over the investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.

SWARTZ, La. – Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on HWY 139 in Swartz.

Authorities say that the shooting happened at a house on HWY 139 around 10:40 AM.

We are currently awaiting more details from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

