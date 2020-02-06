BREAKING: Fiery plane crash in Jackson Parish, at least three dead

JACKSON PARISH, La. — At least three people have died following a plane crash in Jackson Parish.

According to our content partners at the News-Star, the small plane crashed just north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34 and there has been at least one fatality. The plane was flying from Jackson to Shreveport when the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact at 2:10 PM.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we will have more tonight at 5 p.m. on KTVE NBC 10 and 5:30 p.m. on KARD FOX 14.

To read the full article from The News-Star, click here.