BREAKING NEWS: Explosion sounds at Roseburg Forest Products in Simsboro

SIMSBORO, La. – (7/12/19) Authorities say a fire broke out at Simsboro’s RoseburgForest Products plant.

Sources say the fire began as a result of a spark in the factory’s dryer system around 8:40 Thursday night.

Officials tell us that same spark caused a pressure vent to pop off, which they say explains the “explosion sounds”.

The fire was put out by 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

There are no reported injuries.

