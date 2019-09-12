BREAKING NEWS: MPD investigating potential device that exploded at Cloyd’s Beauty School, FBI heading to Monroe

MONROE, La. — According to the Monroe Police Department, a device was found at the Cloyd’s Beauty School in the 2500 block of Ferrand Street.

Police say they are investigating a potential device that exploded. One person has been sent to the hospital in connection to this incident.

Police also say that the FBI is heading to Monroe from Shreveport to investigate.

Several first responders are on the scene. KTVE/KARD has a crew on scene as well and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.