UPDATE: LSU gives all clear on campus, no shots fired and none injured

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.) — LSU officials update the media on campus.

UPDATE (4:33 p.m.) — Reporters on campus are reporting someone came over the PA and reported “all clear”. They say campus is starting to look like normal.

#UPDATE @LSU just gave the all clear over loud speaker. Students are now exiting buildings on campus. pic.twitter.com/j0X5iq69vH — Jonah Gilmore, M.A. (@JonahMGilmore) August 20, 2019

Someone came over the loudspeaker at the Student Union and just gave an all clear #LSU @theadvocatebr — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 20, 2019

We just heard @LSU on loud speaker near the Union gave the all clear for students to be able to exit the building. HOWEVER, they say it’s still an active scene and investigation. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/tjlGURdVCu — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) August 20, 2019

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) — A professor with LSU spoke with local media about what he saw and is seeing now.

JUST IN: #LSU professor Dr. Edward Gibbons gives a firsthand account on what he experienced inside Coates Hall this afternoon @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/Oy5YzVveCV — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 20, 2019

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.) — Officials at LSU say no shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. They are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — Local media is reporting there is still a significant police presence on campus in Baton Rouge.

Heavy law enforcement presence continues at #LSU. Members of the constables office are on scene now with #LSUPD and @BRPD. This is an ongoing investigation per #LSU @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/xunAZvlw4O — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 20, 2019

#New pictures from #LSU showing investigation of armed intruder on campus. The situation is ongoing. University leaders say continue to avoid the area near Coates Hall or remain in a safe place. @WVLANBCLocal33 pic.twitter.com/X1SuAxoD1e — Deon Guillory (@DeonGuillory) August 20, 2019

Details are limited but a text message was sent to all students stating that there is a reported armed intruder in Coates Hall on LSU’s campus.

The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor https://t.co/ZpdXns8r3I for further information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

The hall has been evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

All neighboring buildings have been placed on lock down.

We’ll provide more details as they are made available.