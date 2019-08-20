UPDATE: LSU gives all clear on campus, no shots fired and none injured

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.) — LSU officials update the media on campus.
UPDATE (4:33 p.m.) — Reporters on campus are reporting someone came over the PA and reported “all clear”. They say campus is starting to look like normal.
UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) — A professor with LSU spoke with local media about what he saw and is seeing now.
UPDATE (4:05 p.m.) — Officials at LSU say no shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. They are asking people to continue to avoid the area.
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — Local media is reporting there is still a significant police presence on campus in Baton Rouge.
Details are limited but a text message was sent to all students stating that there is a reported armed intruder in Coates Hall on LSU’s campus.
The hall has been evacuated and there are no reported injuries.
All neighboring buildings have been placed on lock down.
We’ll provide more details as they are made available.