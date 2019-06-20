Grambling State football player shot, brother killed in New Orleans

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(The News Star) - (6/20/19) Our partners at The News Star say Grambling State football player Darrell Clark and his younger brother were shot late Wednesday night in New Orleans.

Clark's younger brother was fatally wounded, while Clark, a rising senior wide receiver for the Tigers, was said to be in "stable" condition following surgery.

Grambling tight ends coach Darrell Kitchen confirmed the report early Thursday morning.

Read more about this story here.

This is a developing story and we will update as we receive more information.

