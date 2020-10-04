BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster dies after a week in hospice

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster dies after a week in hospice. He was 90 years old.
Condolences are already coming in as U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) issued the following statement on the death of former Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster.
“The death of former Gov. Mike Foster could be seen as one more tragedy of 2020. But his life and service are to be celebrated. He invested heavily in higher education, greatly expanded the community college system, and worked to make Louisiana an opportunity state. He will be missed, but his achievements endure,” Dr. Cassidy said.
We will continue to update you as more information comes in.
