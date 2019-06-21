UPDATE: Monroe Police now investigating homicide, looking for suspect

UPDATE: (2:35 P.M.) (6/21/19) MONROE, La. — Monroe Police are now investigating a homicide after the shooting victim dies at the hospital.

According to Monroe Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Transport Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect left the scene in an older model Cadillac CTS with black rims.

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

Police believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other before the incident and witnesses say that the pair were in what seemed to be a verbal altercation before the shooting.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle and who owns/drives it. Please contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 (CASH). Anonymous Tips can also be made at crimestoppersnorthdelta.com, on Facebook under the name Crime Stoppers of North Delta, and on the P3 Tips Mobile App.

All tips are confidential and anonymous, you’ll never give your name and never have to appear in court. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive up to $2000.00

ORIGINAL: (1:44 p.m.) (6/21/19) MONROE, La. — Monroe Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 1 o’clock this afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened near the Sol’s Pipe & Steel, Inc. shortly after 1 p.m.

Police confirm 1 person was injured and taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

This is an on-going investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.