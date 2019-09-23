BREAKING: Man arrested for almost running over a Union Parish Detective

UNION PARISH, La. (9/23/2019) — One man is under arrest after deputies say he hit a Union Parish patrol car, almost running over a Detective.

According to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates, it happened around 11 a.m. on Tiger Bend Road near Marion.

Deputies were called to the area for a domestic abuse complaint. Sheriff Gates says deputies found the man in question in a car. Deputies talked to the man, trying to get him to come out of the car.

Deputies say the man took off down Tiger Bend Road. Deputies and a Detective set up a road block near the intersection of Tiger Bend Road and Route 33.

Sheriff Gates says the driver slammed his car into the Detective’s car, almost hitting the Detective.

The driver went south down Route 33, crashed a short while later.

The unnamed man is behind bars tonight, and charges are pending.