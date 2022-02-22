OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 a Fourth District Judicial judge ruled that Don Nance is is not eligible to run for mayor of West Monroe.

Court documents indicate Nance should be removed from the ballot for the upcoming election and that his “candidacy” for Mayor of the City of West Mayor (as objected to) be invalidated.

Nance’s attorney has already filed an appeal on the judgement.

No further details are available at this time. We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest on-air and online.