BREAKING: Police standoff, confirmed officer-involved shooting currently happening in Vidalia

UPDATE: VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that their deputies and officers from 4 other agencies are currently working the standoff.

The situation is happening at the Rivers Meadow Apartments in Vidalia, Louisiana and has been contained to one apartment in the complex.

CPSO is asking that all traffic through the area be limited and if you can take another route, please do.

ORIGINAL: VIDALIA, La. — KTVE/KARD has learned of an officer-involved shooting and possible hostage situation currently happening in Vidalia.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from both Louisiana and Mississippi are currently at the apartment complex across from the Walmart in Vidalia.

A Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was shot during a standoff with the suspect. The identity of the deputy and the severity of the deputy’s injuries are unknown at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.