DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As students are getting ready to go back to school, Breaking Generation Curses hosted a back-to-school event, and a fundraiser at the Delhi Football Field.

The Richland Parish community came together to host their 1st annual Community Fun Fest event.

CEO of Endependent Riders, Derickia Dosson said the goal was to help families get on their feet ahead of the school year.

“Knowing that we just gave a child school supplies, really touched us.”

She said community leaders from different organizations joined the event to provide free school supplies, and teacher supplies.

“We’ve seen a lot of smiling faces, and the kids looked happy. So, I know that made us happy.”

Paige is a fourth grader student, and she says she is happy she collected her favorite school supplies.

“It was a bunch of fun. I got some pencils, some crayons, and erasers.”

She says she will use those crayons to draw just anything.

“Sometimes animals because I like animals.”

In addition to the school supplies, the director of Breaking Generation Curses, Yunecia, said a fundraiser to help pay for the school’s band uniforms was needed.

“We talked to the high school principal, and she said that one of the needs for the next school year was the Delhi High School Band, the new band member. She is going to donate, I think, one third. I just think it would be a good cause to just come out, and do a fundraiser and also give some free school supplies.”

The event will host another fundraiser, and school supplies giveaway Sunday, August 6 from 9 am to 12 pm.

To donate, you can use Cash App @ $bgceducation or click here.