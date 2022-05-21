MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A hometown hero made his return to Carroll high school. Today the school announced that former Grambling State quarterback and Carroll graduate Brandon landers will be the head football coach for the upcoming season.

Landers earned all-district honors all 4 years in high school. He was district 2-3a mvp twice during his time as carroll bulldog.

Landers also spent time as an assistant coach at grambling.

Landers said he looks to install a fast-paced no-huddle offense for the bulldogs.