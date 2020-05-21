Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana finds alternatives to help children despite being physically closed due to COVID-19

RUSTON, LA. (05/20/2020)– It’s summer time and kids usually spend their time at community centers.

“Well I think the first thing we had to get over the dissapointment of not getting to deal with the kids face to face,” Eldonta Osborne, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they can’t physically reopen their facilities.

“You know our kids are still out there, they still need our service and we are just looking for alternative ways to do that.”

For now, virtual activities and low tech projects are being provided for kids to do from home. Kids can connect to their coaches through Facebook Live sessions to help them walk through the projects.

“So they aren’t going though it necessarily alone and they still get to interact with the people they would normally see every day,” Osborne said.

Frequent calls and wellness checks are being made for those who don’t have the means for virtual activities.

“Just to see how they are doing, talking with the parents, trying to find out what some of their needs are and then sharing the information of what’s available in the community,” Osborne said.

The Boys and Girls Club is also providing nutrition for kids.

“We’re packaging them and we have about four sites that we’re at,” Osborne said. “We’re delivering meals and during that time we are handing out information to kids and parents.”

Osborne said the club’s main priority is to safely need the needs of our youth.

“Because again for a lot of these kids, school, that was their primary meal and they’ve been out of school for a while,” Osborne said.

Osborne said the Boys and Girls Club is waiting for Governor John Bel Edwards’ advising on June 1 to find out when they can officially reopen their doors.