FARMERVILLE, La (KTVE/KARD) — It was an exciting day in Farmerville as the Boys and Girls Club held their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 23rd. The excitement could continue as they continue to add to what they are calling Unity Park.

Mary Barrios, community outreach director for the town of Farmerville, is the one who had the idea for the club and made it happen. “When I first came to the town, which was over two years ago, the mayor said, here are the keys to this building, so I thought I wanted to do something for the youth and children of our community because we didn’t have a space like this before, and I automatically thought of the boys and girls club.”

Demontrey Dorsey, unit director for the Boys and Girls Club Farmerville, explained how he hopes to impact the youth. “A lot of the youth nowadays are so computer savvy and social media savvy; I want to reach them educationally and try to be a mentor, trying to advise positivity and energy. So just being able to be here as a director, just see the unit. I can’t wait to see what we can do to guide the future.”

Barrios explained what other plans they have for Unity Park. “The splash pad was the original thing that caused us to purchase this piece of property. So, we started thinking, Well, what else can we do? So, we’re going to do an amphitheater; we’re also going to do a community garden; and we’re hoping to do an accessible, inclusive playground. It’s going to have sensory pads, and it’s going to have gliders where you can get onto it with a wheelchair. So, for me, it’s exciting to think that this will be a place there’ll be for anybody, everybody in our community.”