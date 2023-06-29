BOYCE, La. (KLFY) — A Boyce man who was arrested in May on child pornography charges was re-arrested on new charges on Wednesday, authorities said.

On April 9, detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation in response to a complaint of the non-consensual disclosure of a private image.

During the course of the investigation and through evidence initially obtained, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence of the suspect, identified as John Thomas Rougeou, 54 of Boyce.

During their search, detectives said they located various electronic items which contained numerous images depicting child pornography. From their findings, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Rougeou.

On May 8, deputies located Rougeou on a traffic stop where he was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. He was placed under arrest and taken to Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on 25 counts pornography involving juveniles. Rougeou was released on May 9 on a $50,000 bond.

As their investigation continued, detectives uncovered additional items of evidence that provided sufficient probable cause to obtain an additional arrest warrant for Rougeou, authorities said.

Rapides Detectives obtained warrants for two counts of nonconsensual disclosure of images, the subject of the original investiogation. Grant Detectives also obtained arrest warrants on Rougeou for pornography involving juveniles.

On Wednesday, Rougeou was located off of La. Highway 1200 by the Rapides Patrol/Resident Deputies and taken into custody without incident, authorities said. Rougeou was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for the Rapides warrants and a Louisiana fugitive detainer for Grant Parish. Rougeou is being held on a $110,000 bond.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.