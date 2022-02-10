WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In briefs from the attorney, the defendant-party argues the approval of Nance’s valid voter registration as of July 21,2021.

Don Nance’s change of voter registration was approved by the voter registration office stating that his voter registration for Precinct 37 was active on the day he qualified for election.

The defendant’s attorney states:

Powers and duties of registrars, the registrar “shall be responsible for the registration of voters in the parish he serves and for the administration and enforcement of the laws and the rules and regulations of the secretary of state relating to the registration of such voters.”

The Plaintiff-Party states:

“Nance’s new voter registration clearly violated La. RS 101B. This violation is even more telling when his address was entered as 2510 North 10 St. Louisiana State Law states: “MUST BE ADDRESS WHERE YOU CAN CLAIM HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION”

In briefs presented by the defendant, he argues:

“Any attempts to invalidate Don’s voter registration would be outside the scope of the plaintiff’s authority.”

Michael Sellar’s objection to the candidacy of Donald Nance and ordering that Nance’s name be removed from the ballot for the primary election.

This is an ongoing court proceeding and both parties are still waiting on a ruling from the judge.