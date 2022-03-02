SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were sentenced Wednesday to a total of 75+ years in prison after a drug trafficking ring was uncovered in March 2019.

Demetrius DeAngelo Hall of Bossier City is sentenced to 21 years and 10 months jail time followed by 10 years probation for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

John R. Wilson, Aaron McKinney of Shreveport, and Nolan Washington of Bossier City each received a sentence of 10 years in prison and 5 years probation for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Larry Nichols of Shreveport is sentenced to 6 years and 5 months in prison, then 5 years of probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Also sentenced were Wednesday were two Dallas, Texas men. Bland Mouncil was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years prison time and 10 years probation. Steve Mireles received a sentence of 8 years in jail and 5 years probation. He is also charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Each of the men pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish between March to Dec. 2019.

An investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force learned of several sources where Hall was buying getting methamphetamine after a court-ordered wiretap allowed them to monitor his calls. Police say he purchased drugs from Mireles in Texas and distributed them to the other men in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

After a call between Hall and McKinney requesting more drugs, the police stopped Hall and Mouncil on their way back from Texas. Mouncil threw more than 500 grams of methamphetamine out the vehicle’s window and led police on a high-speed chase. He was later arrested and pled guilty. McKinney also told officers he was buying and selling drugs from Hall.

On Oct. 15, police arrested Nichols in a stolen vehicle after multiple calls where he and Hall discussed various drug deals. A clear plastic bag of at least 5 grams of marijuana and methamphetamine was seized during the vehicle search.

Washington and Wilson were under surveillance by officers and met with Hall several times. On Nov. 5, 2019, after a meeting with Hall, Wilson was stopped during a traffic stop. The amount of methamphetamine he discussed with Hall on the phone was found in the vehicle. Wilson confessed to buying from Hall multiple times.

Two other men, Michael C. Francis and David Williams, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. They are scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.