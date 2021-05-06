Bossier Parish man arrested for stealing and selling cows

Researchers have discovered a creative way to reduce the greenhouse gas contributions of cows. The answer, they say, lies in seaweed, a widely available product that grows around the world. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Live Stock Brand Commission arrested a Bossier Parish man for stealing livestock, according to a press release from the LDAF.

Overton High, 70, of Plain Dealing, was arrested and booked into the Bossier Parish Correctional Center on Thursday for stealing 12 head of cattle.

The Livestock Brand Commission received a complaint about the theft in November of 2020 from a Bossier Parish cattle producer.

Following an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that High stole 12 head of cattle and sold them at a livestock auction in Texarkana, Texas. High admitted to stealing and selling the cattle.

Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “In this case, our Livestock Brand investigators were able to piece together the facts through their network of law-enforcement agencies which include the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers’ Association.”

At the time of booking, no bond was set. If convicted, the accused faces possible fines and imprisonment