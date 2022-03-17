WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Ouachita Senior Center, Inc. (WOSC), a non-profit United Way Agency, was established in 1980 and successfully administers community supportive services, which enhance dignity and support independence.

The Senior Center provides safe and dependable transportation to destinations in Ouachita Parish with handicapped accessible buses and vans. It has received accolades from the Louisiana Department of Transportation for fulfilling its mission to provide access to goods, services, employment, and vital destinations to the general public in western Ouachita Parish.

The staff, volunteers and Community Business Partners improve the quality of life for residents in western Ouachita Parish by offering education and training, recreational events and activities, preventative health services, food programs, advocacy, linkage to community services and transportation. More than 5,000 seniors receive services that help them embrace healthy aging from the Senior Center every year. In 2012, the Center was awarded the prestigious National Senior Center Accreditation. Less than 2% of the senior centers nationwide reach the National Council on Aging’s Standards of Excellence. West Monroe’s Senior Center is Louisiana’s first nationally accredited senior center.

Daily activities offered at the center include cards, dominoes, art classes, crochet classes, GED classes, aerobics, quilting, foreign language classes, zumba, line dancing, an investment group, scrapbooking classes, square dancing, and various cultural events.

Daily activities

Monday

Ceramics 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Crochet Class 9 a.m. to noon

Beginner’s Yoga 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Oxycise 2-3 p.m.

Zumba 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Art Class 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Line dancing 10 -11 a.m

Beginner’s Spanish Class 10-11 a.m.

Intermediate Spanish 11 a.m. to noon

Vantage Fitness 1-2 p.m.

Slow Motion Dance Group 2-2:30 p.m.

Ballroom Dance 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Zumba 9-10 a.m.

Quilting 9 a.m. to noon

Crochet Class 9 a.m. to noon

Basic Yoga 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train Dominoes 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Oxycise 2-3 p.m.

Thursday

Ceramics 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Quilting 9 a.m. to noon

Beginner’s Line Dance 9-10 a.m.

Intermediate Line Dance 10-11 a.m.

Bible Study 10-11 a.m.

Gospel Singing 12:30-2 p.m.

Computer Class 2-4 p.m.

Accelerated Line Dance Class 2:15-3:30 p.m.

Friday

Art Class 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crochet 9 a.m. to noon

Bingo 10-11 a.m.

Mexican Train Dominoes 11:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

Lifelong learning has great benefits for senior adults. Continuing education keeps your mind sharp, improves memory, increases self-confidence, gives you a feeling of accomplishment, helps you meet people who share your interests and gives you a new interest that you can share with family and friends. To inquire about continuing education classes, call WOSC at (318) 324-1280.