Our travel guru Jane Gunn stops by to tell us about some sweet getaway deals!

WEST MONROE, La. (12/17/19) — Looking to escape this chilly winter weather? Now is the time to sail the seas and explore the beautiful Bahamas! Our travel guru Jane Gunn stops by to tell us all about your travel options and what every trip has to offer.

If you’re interested in booking an affordable, tropical vacation today, you can schedule your trip through The Travel Company in Monroe located at 1404 N 18th St. or you can call 318-388-8747.