LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their newest restaurant coming to Lafayette.
Their newest venture, “Whiskey & Vine,” will be a take on a classic Big Easy cocktail-lounge jazz atmosphere. It will be located at 507 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, in the building previously occupied by the well-known Jolie’s Louisiana Bistro.
The lounge will feature the culture of New Orleans with live blues music, southern cuisine and an expansive selection of cocktails and spirits.
Whiskey & Vine will offer dinner service all week, as well as a weekend brunch service.
The opening date is still unknown, but the owners expect it to be around late fall of this year.