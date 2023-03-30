TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 30th, 2023, the Walnut Bayou water system announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:
- Neuman Dr.
- Gipson Dr.
- Watts Dr.
- H. Busby Farm Rd.
- Fountian Rd.
- Busby Rd.
- Louise Dr.
- Sean Dr.
- White Rd.
- Jackson-Yerger Dr.
- Arender Rd.
- Hodge Rd.
- Levee Rd.
- Gabrial Rd.
- Diamond Island Rd.
- Erwin-Lusby Dr.
- Cantrell Dr.
- Rheagan Dr.
- Kendall Dr.
The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.