TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 30th, 2023, the Walnut Bayou water system announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Neuman Dr.

Gipson Dr.

Watts Dr.

H. Busby Farm Rd.

Fountian Rd.

Busby Rd.

Louise Dr.

Sean Dr.

White Rd.

Jackson-Yerger Dr.

Arender Rd.

Hodge Rd.

Levee Rd.

Gabrial Rd.

Diamond Island Rd.

Erwin-Lusby Dr.

Cantrell Dr.

Rheagan Dr.

Kendall Dr.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.