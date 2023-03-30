TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) —  On March 30th, 2023, the Walnut Bayou water system announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

  • Neuman Dr.
  • Gipson Dr.
  • Watts Dr.
  • H. Busby Farm Rd.
  • Fountian Rd.
  • Busby Rd.
  • Louise Dr.
  • Sean Dr.
  • White Rd.
  • Jackson-Yerger Dr.
  • Arender Rd.
  • Hodge Rd.
  • Levee Rd.
  • Gabrial Rd.
  • Diamond Island Rd.
  • Erwin-Lusby Dr.
  • Cantrell Dr.
  • Rheagan Dr.
  • Kendall Dr.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.