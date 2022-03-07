TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System has announced a boil advisory for Tallulah, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

  • Highway 602
  • Neumann Drive
  • Gipson Drive
  • Watts Drive
  • Howard Busby Farm Road
  • Fountain Road
  • Busby Road
  • Louise Drive
  • Sean Drive
  • Jackson-Yerger Drive
  • Arender Road
  • White Road
  • Hodge Road
  • Levee Road
  • Gaberial Road
  • Diamond Island Road
  • Montrose Road
  • Erwin-Lusby Road
  • Jimmy Lane
  • Mound Road
  • Hopkins Road
  • Hill Drive
  • Farmers Grain Road
  • Hunter Drive
  • Edna Drive
  • Hawthorne Drive
  • Cantrell Drive
  • Rheagen Drive
  • Kendall Drive
  • Woodyear Road
  • T.J. Lott Road
  • Highway 80 East
  • Thomastown
  • Sparta Road
  • Carpenter Road
  • Dalkeith Plantation
  • Byson Road
  • Kennedy Ashley Plantation
  • Duckport Road
  • VTR Airport
  • Etheridge Road
  • Letourneau Road
  • Sidney Williams Road
  • Hannah Plantation
  • Highway 193
  • Highway 218
  • Dudley Pillows and Interstate 20 East