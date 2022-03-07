TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System has announced a boil advisory for Tallulah, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

Highway 602

Neumann Drive

Gipson Drive

Watts Drive

Howard Busby Farm Road

Fountain Road

Busby Road

Louise Drive

Sean Drive

Jackson-Yerger Drive

Arender Road

White Road

Hodge Road

Levee Road

Gaberial Road

Diamond Island Road

Montrose Road

Erwin-Lusby Road

Jimmy Lane

Mound Road

Hopkins Road

Hill Drive

Farmers Grain Road

Hunter Drive

Edna Drive

Hawthorne Drive

Cantrell Drive

Rheagen Drive

Kendall Drive

Woodyear Road

T.J. Lott Road

Highway 80 East

Thomastown

Sparta Road

Carpenter Road

Dalkeith Plantation

Byson Road

Kennedy Ashley Plantation

Duckport Road

VTR Airport

Etheridge Road

Letourneau Road

Sidney Williams Road

Hannah Plantation

Highway 193

Highway 218

Dudley Pillows and Interstate 20 East