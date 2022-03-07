TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System has announced a boil advisory for Tallulah, La. The advisory is for the following locations:
- Highway 602
- Neumann Drive
- Gipson Drive
- Watts Drive
- Howard Busby Farm Road
- Fountain Road
- Busby Road
- Louise Drive
- Sean Drive
- Jackson-Yerger Drive
- Arender Road
- White Road
- Hodge Road
- Levee Road
- Gaberial Road
- Diamond Island Road
- Montrose Road
- Erwin-Lusby Road
- Jimmy Lane
- Mound Road
- Hopkins Road
- Hill Drive
- Farmers Grain Road
- Hunter Drive
- Edna Drive
- Hawthorne Drive
- Cantrell Drive
- Rheagen Drive
- Kendall Drive
- Woodyear Road
- T.J. Lott Road
- Highway 80 East
- Thomastown
- Sparta Road
- Carpenter Road
- Dalkeith Plantation
- Byson Road
- Kennedy Ashley Plantation
- Duckport Road
- VTR Airport
- Etheridge Road
- Letourneau Road
- Sidney Williams Road
- Hannah Plantation
- Highway 193
- Highway 218
- Dudley Pillows and Interstate 20 East