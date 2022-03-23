TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for its Tallulah customers due to the loss of power during the recent storm. The boil advisory is for the following locations:

Hill Drive

Highway 602

Woodyear Drive

T.J. Lott Road

Carpenter Drive

Kennedy Drive

Highway 80 East

Thomastown Road

Sparta Road

Dalkeith Plantation Drive

Ashley Plantation Road

Byson Road

Puckett Road

Jimmy Lane

Mounds Road

Airport Road

VTR Airport Road

Etheridge Drive

Letourneau Road

Killarney Road

Farmers Grain Road

Hunter Drive

Edna Drive

Hawthorne Drive

Hannah Plantation Road

Highway 193

Highway 218

Willow Glenn Road

Dudley Pillows Road

Village of Delta & LA DOTD on I-10 East