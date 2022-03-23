TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for its Tallulah customers due to the loss of power during the recent storm. The boil advisory is for the following locations:
- Hill Drive
- Highway 602
- Woodyear Drive
- T.J. Lott Road
- Carpenter Drive
- Kennedy Drive
- Highway 80 East
- Thomastown Road
- Sparta Road
- Dalkeith Plantation Drive
- Ashley Plantation Road
- Byson Road
- Puckett Road
- Jimmy Lane
- Highway 602
- Mounds Road
- Airport Road
- VTR Airport Road
- Highway 80 East
- Etheridge Drive
- Letourneau Road
- Killarney Road
- Farmers Grain Road
- Hunter Drive
- Edna Drive
- Hawthorne Drive
- Hannah Plantation Road
- Highway 193
- Highway 218
- Willow Glenn Road
- Dudley Pillows Road
- Village of Delta & LA DOTD on I-10 East