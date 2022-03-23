TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for its Tallulah customers due to the loss of power during the recent storm. The boil advisory is for the following locations:

  • Hill Drive
  • Highway 602
  • Woodyear Drive
  • T.J. Lott Road
  • Carpenter Drive
  • Kennedy Drive
  • Highway 80 East
  • Thomastown Road
  • Sparta Road
  • Dalkeith Plantation Drive
  • Ashley Plantation Road
  • Byson Road
  • Puckett Road
  • Jimmy Lane
  • Highway 602
  • Mounds Road
  • Airport Road
  • VTR Airport Road
  • Highway 80 East
  • Etheridge Drive
  • Letourneau Road
  • Killarney Road
  • Farmers Grain Road
  • Hunter Drive
  • Edna Drive
  • Hawthorne Drive
  • Hannah Plantation Road
  • Highway 193
  • Highway 218
  • Willow Glenn Road
  • Dudley Pillows Road
  • Village of Delta & LA DOTD on I-10 East