BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues a boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 10, 2021, Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for the following areas:
- Hill Drive
- Jimmy Lane
- Mounds Road
- Etheridge Drive
- Letourneau Road
- Killarney Road
- Farmers Grain Road
- Hunter Drive
- Edna Drive
- Hawthorne Drive
- Hannah Plantation Road
- Willow Glenn Road
- Dudley Pillows Road
- Village of Delta & LA DOTD on I-20 East
- Puckett Road
- Byson Road
- Sparta Road
- Thomastown Road
- Dalkeith Plantation
- T.J. Lott Road
- Woodyear Drive
- Ashley Plantation
- Airport Road
- Kennedy Drive