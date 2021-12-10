BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues a boil advisory

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 10, 2021, Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for the following areas:

  • Hill Drive
  • Jimmy Lane
  • Mounds Road
  • Etheridge Drive
  • Letourneau Road
  • Killarney Road
  • Farmers Grain Road
  • Hunter Drive
  • Edna Drive
  • Hawthorne Drive
  • Hannah Plantation Road
  • Willow Glenn Road
  • Dudley Pillows Road
  • Village of Delta & LA DOTD on I-20 East
  • Puckett Road
  • Byson Road
  • Sparta Road
  • Thomastown Road
  • Dalkeith Plantation
  • T.J. Lott Road
  • Woodyear Drive
  • Ashley Plantation
  • Airport Road
  • Kennedy Drive

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories