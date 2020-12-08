BOIL ADVISORY: Vixen Water System issues a partial boil advisory

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Vixen Water System announces a partial boil advisory.
The water system says that if you are their customer living on Belle Cote Road, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- High court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden’s Pennsylvania win
- Appeals court to rehear Texas abortion case in January
- U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach, theft of internal hacking tools
- Suspects use police badges, lights in ‘traffic stop’ thefts
- Chicago 7-year-old raises money for hospital’s pandemic gear