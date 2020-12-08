BOIL ADVISORY: Vixen Water System issues a partial boil advisory

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Vixen Water System announces a partial boil advisory.

The water system says that if you are their customer living on Belle Cote Road, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.

