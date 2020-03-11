Boil Advisory: The East Richland Parish Water System has issued a boil advisory

The East Richland Parish Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.
This advisory is issued for all customers located from 968 Highway 854 through 1142 Highway 854.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
