Boil Advisory: The East Richland Parish Water System has issued a boil advisory

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The East Richland Parish Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

This advisory is issued for all customers located from 968 Highway 854 through 1142 Highway 854.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories