MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Jones McGinty Water System issued a water boil advisory. According to officials, the water system experienced a problem with the water on the Old Bonita Road and Sisson Road.

Customers in the following areas are affected:

Sisson Road.

Claude Mann Road.

Knox Ferry Road.

Old Bonita South of Sisson Road.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another. Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.