MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System have announced a boil advisory for Morehouse Parish. The advisory is for the following locations:

North Matheny Road

Norman Matheny Road

Doles Road

Holly Ridge Road

Zaunbrecher Road

Elmo Bollich Road

Sunshine Road

LA Ark Road

Goodson Road

Larrison Road

Crymes Road