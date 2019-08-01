Boil advisory issued by Walnut Bayou Water System due to break in main line

MADISON PARISH, La. — (8/1/19) Walnut Bayou Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system due to a break in a main line.

Therefore, as a precaution, Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers in Madison, part of East and West Carroll, Richland and Tensas parishes.

This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the State Health Department.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

WALNUT BAYOU WATER SYSTEM will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the State Regional Laboratory when samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe.

You can call on August 6, 2019, after 1 p.m. for a report. The number is (318) 574-2463.

