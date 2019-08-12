Boil advisory issued by Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — (8/12/19) The Jones McGinty Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply due to a water main break for the customers who live in Morehouse Parish north and east of the town Jones.

Customers of these roads will be affected:

Hwy 165 N

Doc Mayo Road

Ashley 371

LA Hwy 835

Dogwood Drive

Leopold Drive

Water Tank Road

Hance Coleman Road

Monroe Tubbs Road

McGinty Road

Parish Road

Doles Road

Wesley Bunch Road

Haynes Road

Holly Ridge Road

Zaunbrecher Road

LA Arkansas Road

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.

It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brough to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)