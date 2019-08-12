Boil advisory issued by Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — (8/12/19) The Jones McGinty Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply due to a water main break for the customers who live in Morehouse Parish north and east of the town Jones.
Customers of these roads will be affected:
- Hwy 165 N
- Doc Mayo Road
- Ashley 371
- LA Hwy 835
- Dogwood Drive
- Leopold Drive
- Water Tank Road
- Hance Coleman Road
- Monroe Tubbs Road
- McGinty Road
- Parish Road
- Doles Road
- Wesley Bunch Road
- Haynes Road
- Holly Ridge Road
- Zaunbrecher Road
- LA Arkansas Road
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.
It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brough to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)