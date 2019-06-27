Boil advisory issued by Cadeville Water Supply

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (6/27/19) Cadeville Water Supply has issued a boil advisory for customers located from West Ouachita High School located at the intersections of Caples Road, LA 546 and Cadeville Cuttoff Road and South N. Ouachita Parish.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Cadeville Water Supply.

It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from on clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

