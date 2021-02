According to the Hebert Water System, they are issuing a system wide boil advisory effective immediately.

This advisory is due to high demand and leaks in the system from the winter freeze.

The Hebert Water System says they are shutting down the system from 10 AM – 3 PM for the next several days so pressure can be re-established.

The Water System is also asking that you report any system leaks to 318-758-0368 or at hebertwater.com.