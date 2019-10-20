Boil Advisory for West Highway Arkansas System

OUACHITA PARISH (10/19/19) — Greater Ouachita Water Company has issued a precautionary boil advisory after a water main break off of Highway 80.



It happened in Western Ouachita Parish after an 8″ water main busted.



Customers are advised to boil their water for at least a minute and then allow it to cool before use.

West Highway Arkansas Water System will be collecting samples for testing.

This notice remains active until it is rescinded following the receipt of the corresponding lab results.

For additional information, call GOWC at 318.322.3741.