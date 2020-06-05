Boil advisory for customers served by Tri-Water system, Inc.

UNION PARISH, La. (06-04-2020)–Due to a broken line on the main, customers served by Tri-Water System, Inc. Game Reserve Road, Highway 348, Meridian Church Road, Burch Road, Tinch Road, Zion Watts Road, Moshack Road, Bird Road, Andrews Road, and Ollie Dawkins Road are under a BOIL NOTICE UNTIL FURTHER ADVISED.

Because of this outage, the water produced by our water supply system will be of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Tri-Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Tri-Water System.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the

water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the

water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Upon notification from the Office of Public Heath’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Upon such notification, the Tri Water System will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.