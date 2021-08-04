BOIL ADVISORY: East Richland Water System issues partial boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The East Richland Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, they were making repairs to the water lines and it caused an interruption of service for some customers.

Because of this, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

If you live on Charlie Kie Road, the water system is asking that you boil your water for one full minute before you consume it.

This boil advisory remains in effect until it is rescinded.