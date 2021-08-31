BOIL ADVISORY: D’Arbornne Water system issues boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — D’Arbornne Water System-South has issued a boil advisory due to repair work on a water main.

According to the D’Arbornne Water System, the following listed below are areas that are recommended to disinfect their water before consuming it:

Grafton’s Crossing

Murphy Dr.

301 Morris Lane PVT.

4630 HWY 167

4761 HWY 167

4782 HWY 1676

4876 HWY 167

ALL of Payne Rd.

150 Newland CH. Rd.

Pisgah Church Circle

2162-2273 Barnes Bridge Rd. (Bernice Side)

Donald Strahan Rd.

290-798 Pisgah Church Rd.

Roberson Rd.

Back Forty Lane

Pixley Rd.

McCall Rd.

ALL of village Creek Rd.

Clyde Colvin Rd.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the D’Arbornne Water System.