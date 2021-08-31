BOIL ADVISORY: D’Arbornne Water system issues boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — D’Arbornne Water System-South has issued a boil advisory due to repair work on a water main.
According to the D’Arbornne Water System, the following listed below are areas that are recommended to disinfect their water before consuming it:
- Grafton’s Crossing
- Murphy Dr.
- 301 Morris Lane PVT.
- 4630 HWY 167
- 4761 HWY 167
- 4782 HWY 1676
- 4876 HWY 167
- ALL of Payne Rd.
- 150 Newland CH. Rd.
- Pisgah Church Circle
- 2162-2273 Barnes Bridge Rd. (Bernice Side)
- Donald Strahan Rd.
- 290-798 Pisgah Church Rd.
- Roberson Rd.
- Back Forty Lane
- Pixley Rd.
- McCall Rd.
- ALL of village Creek Rd.
- Clyde Colvin Rd.
This boil advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the D’Arbornne Water System.