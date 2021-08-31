BOIL ADVISORY: D’Arbornne Water system issues boil advisory

News

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — D’Arbornne Water System-South has issued a boil advisory due to repair work on a water main.

According to the D’Arbornne Water System, the following listed below are areas that are recommended to disinfect their water before consuming it:

  • Grafton’s Crossing
  • Murphy Dr.
  • 301 Morris Lane PVT.
  • 4630 HWY 167
  • 4761 HWY 167
  • 4782 HWY 1676
  • 4876 HWY 167
  • ALL of Payne Rd.
  • 150 Newland CH. Rd.
  • Pisgah Church Circle
  • 2162-2273 Barnes Bridge Rd. (Bernice Side)
  • Donald Strahan Rd.
  • 290-798 Pisgah Church Rd.
  • Roberson Rd.
  • Back Forty Lane
  • Pixley Rd.
  • McCall Rd.
  • ALL of village Creek Rd.
  • Clyde Colvin Rd.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the D’Arbornne Water System.

