UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 18th, 2023, the D’Arbonne Water North announced a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La due to a break in the water main and loss of water. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Charles Road, So. Caledonia Road,

Mt. Moriah Church Road,

2545 to 4322 E. Stateline Road,

Rashia Road,

180 Mike Taylor Road,

Hall Pratt Road.



This boil adavisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the D’Arbonne Water System.