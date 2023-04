UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 6, 2023, the D’Arbonne Water South announced a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La due to lightning striking the water line. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Walnut Tree Road

Porter Road

Witts End

Beach Road

Houston Road

Roston Drive PVT

Hurst Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.