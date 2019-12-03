Body scanner finds contraband on visitor at Angola

Baton Rouge, La. (12/03/19)— On Sunday, a body scanner at Louisiana State Penitentiary helped correctional officers thwart a visitor’s smuggling attempt.

According to a press release, the body scanner detected a foreign object on the person of Erin J. Harrison, age 30, of Kinder, Louisiana.

Upon questioning, Harrison decided to remove the object and turn it over to investigators, who then provided it to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.

The oblong object was wrapped in plastic and is suspected to be 18 grams of synthetic marijuana. The State Police Crime Lab is currently testing the material.

Investigators then searched Harrison’s vehicle, finding a bottle of tequila and a bottle of wine.

Harrison was then charged and booked with Contraband, Taking to and From a Penal Institution.

